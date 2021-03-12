Puppy dies after being found in garbage receptacle

Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue reports a puppy has died after he was found in a garbage receptacle and taken to Metro Animal and Care Control, or MACC.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue reports a puppy has died after he was found in a garbage receptacle and taken to Metro Animal and Care Control, or MACC.

MACC reportedly called the rescue and they rushed him to a veterinarian. The puppy weighed one pound and nine ounces and was found with a low body temperature and labored berating.

Around 7 p.m. Friday, Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue posted on Facebook that the puppy died. They said while at the vet, he began having seizures and neurological issues. A foster coordinator held the puppy as he took his last breath.

It’s unclear how long the puppy was in the garbage.

The puppy’s remains are set to be cremated.