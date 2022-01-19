WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Warren County man was recently indicted by a grand jury on multiple animal cruelty charges after an incident last October.

According to authorities in Warren County, on October 1, 2021, Ronnie Bain, 58, left five puppies on the side of the road on Spencer Road.

Ronnie Bain (Courtesy: Warren County Jail)

A warrant said two of the puppies were taken to Sparta Road Veterinarian clinic, two of the puppies were already dead, and the fifth had to be euthanized. On Oct. 4, Animal control responded to the same location and took custody of the mother dog.

Through further investigation, Bain was named as the suspect. Police said photo evidence also connected Bain to the case.

In total, three dogs survived, and are now in the custody of Warren County Animal Control.

Bain was indicted last Friday and is now faced with six counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.