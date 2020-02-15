Puppies found dumped in Warren County trash compactor

WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Puppies left at a trash dump could lead to new punishments for abusers.

The Warren County Sanitation Department says on Monday an employee found three puppies in a trash compactor.

The discovery was made at one of the Department’s convenience centers on Fairgrounds Road in McMinnville.

“I think it’s sad, I think it’s awful,” said Sherry Lawson, a McMinnville resident

Warren county commissioner Blaine Wilcher told News 2 that he’s filed a resolution to help the issue.

The resolution would require a $10 fee from anyone surrendering their dog or cat to animal control and would charge a $500 dollar fine to anyone found dumping their animal.

“Another commissioner mentioned to me that if we’re going to charge people to surrender their animals, we ought to charge people for dumping them,” said Wilcher

He added, “No resolution can fix this problem but I think it starts to address the issue of these animals not really having any kind of value at all.”

The resolution will be voted on by the Warren County Commission on Tuesday.

The puppies are now in the care of the Warren County Animal Control and Adoption Center and the Warren County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.