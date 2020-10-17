Pumpkin patches, fall festivals around Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – From pumpkin patches to corn mazes, there are plenty of events that you can check out this fall around Middle Tennessee. Check out the list below, including how organizers have added new guidelines to keep you safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lucky Ladd Farms
- Where: 4374 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville, TN 37060
- When: Through Nov. 1 (Hours Vary)
- Details: Explore “Tennessee’s #1 Corn Maze, pick your pumpkins, bite into a juicy caramel apple and discover why Lucky Ladd Farms has become a family tradition for so many.
- COVID-19 Changes: The farm is offering fewer tickets this year to ensure proper social distancing.
- Click here to learn more
Bottom View Farm
- Where: 185 Wilkerson Lane, Portland, TN 37148
- When: Runs through Oct. 31 – 8 am to 4 pm daily
- Details: The farm features a pumpkin patch, train rides, and activities for the children.
- Click here to learn more
Gentry’s Farm
- Where: 1974 New Hwy 96 W, Franklin, TN 37064
- When: Thursday – Sunday (Hours Vary)
- Details: The farm activity area will be open for pre-purchased ticket holders at a limited capacity with a modified activity area. Get your tickets for mazes, animal viewings, and more!
- COVID-19 Changes: Read all the changes Gentry’s Farm has made this year to keep visitors safe.
- Click here to learn more
Old Timers Festival
- Where: Veterans Memorial Park – 115 Floyd Mayfield Dr, La Vergne, TN 37086
- When: Saturday, October 17, 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Details: The day kicks off with a parade and is followed by a day of fun and entertainment.
- Click here to learn more
Portland Fall Festival
- Where: Downtown Portland
- When: Saturday, October 17, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Details: The festival is set to feature food trucks, vendors, hayride, live music, kids zone, pumpkin patch, pumpkin painting, pumpkin tower, farmers, fruit carver, tailgate zone, a car show/cruise-in, and more! Plus a free concert from 4:30 pm to 7 pm featuring Rockland Road followed by fireworks.
- Click here to learn more
Sharp Screams Haunted Trail
- Where: Sharp Springs Park – 1000 Espey Drive, Smyrna, Tennessee 37167
- When: Friday, October 23 – Saturday, October 24
- Click here to learn more
Bledsoe Pumpkin Decorating
- Where: Bledsoe Creek State Park – 400 Zieglers Fort Rd, Gallatin, TN 37066
- When: Saturday, October 31 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm
- Details: Pre-registration is required. Cost: $10.00 per pumpkin. Guests must at minimum have access to a mask to participate in this program.
- Click here to learn more
Boyd’s Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze
- Where: 1425 Hwy 76 Clarksville, TN 37043
- When: Open 9 am to 6 pm every day (weather permitting)
- Details: Get yourself a pumpkin, explore the corn maze, and so much more!
- Click here to learn more
Keller’s Farm
- Where: 542 Fire Tower Road, Dickson, TN 37055
- When: Fridays and Saturdays (10 am – 5 pm) | Sundays (11th, 18th & 25th) 11 am – 4 pm
- Details: During the month of October, they host a Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze with lots of family-friendly activities for all ages.
- Click here to learn more
Wilson County Trunk or Treat
- Where: 945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN 37087
- When: Saturday, October 24 4 pm
- Details: The 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat features food trucks, vendors, games, and more!
- Click here to learn more
Check back for more events added daily all October long!