PULASKI, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cleanup efforts are underway after severe storms tore through the Southeast, including communities all over Middle Tennessee. MaryAnn Carlisle, of Pulaski, is one Middle Tennessean having to go through the wreckage after a large tree fell onto her sister’s home.

Tree damage in Pulaski (Photo: WKRN)

Carlisle told News 2 she was washing clothes at the laundromat when the storms came through. When they were done rattling the windows of the laundromat, Carlisle said she quickly went to check on her sister, who called her saying a tree had fallen on her home and she was knocked to the floor and couldn’t get up.

“We called 911, and they all came and had to cut her out and get her out the front door,” she said.

Carlisle said her sister was taken to a nearby hospital to treat some scratches she had.

She added the storm was a “really bad” one that “came up quick” in her community.

“We were sitting in there monitoring it on the phone, and it came up quick. The windows went to rattling, debris went to flying – it scared the fire out of us,” she said.

Carlisle’s sister is going to have to find a new place to live, she said. “I don’t think this is salvageable.”