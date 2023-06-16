PULASKI, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s the start of Juneteenth weekend and several events celebrating African-Americans’ freedom from slavery are scheduled. A special statue depicting an African-American U.S. Union soldier is set to be unveiled at Pulaski’s Cave Springs Heritage Plaza Saturday morning at 11 a.m.

The Pulaski of today is different than the Pulaski of the past. The fact that the town is the birthplace of the Ku Klux Klan has cast a shadow over Pulaski over the years. However, through many strides in civil rights, people believe the narrative is changing.

“My people stood up and stepped out when it was time to make sure we had the rights and we had freedom,” event co-chair Janice Tucker said.

Tucker is part of the group that’s worked for more than two years to bring the African-American statue to Pulaski. The statue is called “Resurrection of Valor”, depicting a U.S. Colored Union soldier with his son looking up to him.

Through the statue, the group wants to honor the thousands of U.S. Colored Union troops from around Pulaski who fought in the Civil War. Tucker also highlighted the work Vivian Sims did to make this statue a reality for Pulaski.

This town continues to overcome a dark past, but the future is looking bright; on Juneteenth weekend, a pillar of freedom will stand tall.

