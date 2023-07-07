PULASKI, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation into a fire at an apartment complex has resulted in the arrest of a Pulaski man believed to be responsible for setting multiple units ablaze.

Special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) began investigating the fire on June 17, along with the Pulaski Fire Department, Giles County EMA and Pulaski Police Department.

The TBI said the fire was initially reported at an abandoned building in the apartment complex on Tanglewood Drive. Investigators later determined there were fires in two of the apartment units and a breezeway.

Authorities said further investigation led to identification of a possible suspect: 26-year-old Kavaris Dejuan Bowman. On Thursday, July 6, Bowman was arrested and charged with arson. He was booked into the Giles County Jail on a $10,000 bond.