PULASKI, Tenn. (WKRN) – A homicide investigation in Pulaski led investigators to a series of crimes stretching across state lines.

David Simms, 23, of Jackson County was found shot to death on Nancy Green Ridge Road late Tuesday night.

Tire tracks, blood and investigators’ markings spanned about 150 feet on the roadway where Simms’ body was found.

“We had a passerby that called our folks and saw some weapons in the road and they had a victim also,” Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton told News 2.

Neighbors in the rural area heard gunshots Tuesday night, but didn’t think much about it.

“We heard two or three series of shots, like someone had popped another magazine or a handgun and emptied it,” Jack Parks explained.

In a remote area like this, Parks says gun shots are common.

“Didn’t think too much about it. We hear shots out here every once in awhile, but not at night…in the middle of the night.”

Hours later he awoke to an active crime scene, just outside of his front door.

“There were two sets of big lights. It was eight or 10 cars out here, deputies checking on everything,” said Parks.

Between his home and a burned down house, investigators found dozens of shell casings, a gun and a stolen car from Florida, along with Simms’ body.

Investigators say Simms assaulted a woman out of Jacksonville, Florida before stealing her car on April 25. They say he also committed a residential burglary Monday in Murfreesboro, sharing surveillance images with a woman who they are now looking for, saying she could be in “imminent danger.”

Investigators are looking through surveillance footage from Nancy Green Ridge Road as they piece together exactly what unfolded Tuesday night.

“You’re always going to be concerned, but hopefully that was an isolated incident and they have moved out of the area, but we do want our citizens to be cautious and if they see anything, give us a call out here at the Sheriff’s Department,” said Helton.

You can each the Giles County Sheriff’s Department at (931) 363-3505.