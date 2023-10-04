GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Giles County authorities have launched an investigation into a three-vehicle crash in Pulaski.

While details surrounding the incident are limited, the Giles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the crash happened at West College Street and First Street in downtown Pulaski.

According to officials, someone in a stolen Mercedes was traveling at a high rate of speed before slamming into two other vehicles. The Mercedes was reportedly ditched off Interstate 65 at Exit 22.

Authorities have yet to confirm whether anyone was injured or killed in the crash. It is also unclear whether the driver of the stolen Mercedes is still on the run.

Law enforcement is expected to share additional details about the incident on Wednesday, Oct. 4.