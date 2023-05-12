GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Coca-Cola bottling facility in Giles County was damaged in a fire late Thursday night.
The fire began just after 9p.m. at the plant on West College Street near South Seventh Street in Pulaski.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
It is not known if anyone was injured in the blaze not how damaged the facility is.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
No additional information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.