PULASKI, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Pulaski caregiver has been charged with drug fraud and neglect of an elderly patient.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says in November 2021, agents joined investigators with the Pulaski Police Department in investigating the theft of patient medication at an assisted living facility. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that indicated caregiver Sharon Journey, 55, was responsible for stealing medication from the victim.

The investigation further revealed from January through November 2021 Sharon replaced the prescribed Oxycodone with another medication similar in size, shape and color.

Journey is no longer working at that facility.

On January 12, 2022, the Giles County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Journey with one count each of prescription drug fraud, neglect of elder/vulnerable adult, abuse of elder/vulnerable adult, theft of property, and possession of schedule II controlled substance.

Pulaski police officers arrested Journey on January 26. She was booked into the Giles County Jail on a $14,000 bond.