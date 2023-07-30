HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A beloved restaurant known for serving Southern staples and comfort food classics will soon open its eighth location in Sumner County.

The chain is expected to open its eighth location in Hendersonville at 1039 Glenbrook Way in early 2024, according to the Tennessee-based hospitality group A. Marshall Hospitality.

Courtesy: Amy Whidby

Puckett’s, which was recognized as being a Top 5 Tennessee restaurant by Southern Living magazine, already has several locations in the Volunteer State including: Nashville, Chattanooga, Columbia, Franklin, Murfreesboro and Pigeon Forge.

Hendersonville Mayor Jamie Clary said he is thrilled to welcome the iconic restaurant and believes it will fit perfectly in the city.

“I am thrilled to welcome Puckett’s Restaurant and A. Marshall Hospitality to Hendersonville. As one of Tennessee’s most iconic restaurants and live music venues, Puckett’s fits perfectly in Hendersonville, the home of Taylor Swift, the Oak Ridge Boys and Johnny Cash. As a growing city of professionals, many of Hendersonville’s residents know Puckett’s from working in downtown Nashville. Early next year, they can visit the new location closer to home for authentic comfort food and family-friendly entertainment.”

The new location will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week, live music, a covered patio, and a wrap-around bar.

Puckett’s Hendersonville is expected to open in February 2024 and will have 7,387 square-foot of space to seat at least 250 people.