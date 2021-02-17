Publix closing early due to winter weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Publix has announced stores will be closing early again Wednesday due to winter weather conditions.
Publix says stores will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, and reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18 as conditions allow. The time change affects the following Public stores in Middle Tennessee:
- Bellevue Center – 7604 Highway 70 S. Nashville, TN
- Nippers Corner – 15544 Old Hickory Blvd. Nashville, TN
- Publix at Harpeth Village – 8028 Highway 100 Nashville, TN
- Hill Center at Belle Meade – 4324 Harding Pike Nashville, TN
- Hill Center at Nashville West – 6614 Charlotte Pike Nashville, TN
- The Crossings – 2324 Lebanon Pike Nashville, TN
- Publix at Melrose – 2223 8th Ave. S. Nashville, TN
- Capitol View – 1010 Dr Martin L King Jr. Blvd. Nashville, TN
- Hill Center Greenwood – 1111 Gallatin Ave. Nashville, TN
- Cool Springs Festival – 8105 Moores Ln. Brentwood, TN
- Marketplace at Maryland Farms – 101 Creekside Xing Brentwood, TN
- Concord Village – 10638 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN
- Sango Square – 920 Hwy. 76 Clarksville, TN
- Indian Lake Marketplace – 110 Indian Lake Blvd. Hendersonville, TN
- Market at Victory Village – 4175 Franklin Rd. Murfreesboro, TN
- Kensington Place Shopping Center – 1731 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN
- Publix at North Murfreesboro – 3415 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN
- Greensboro Village – 1483 Nashville Pike Gallatin, TN
- Caldwell Square – 460 Long Hollow Pike Goodlettsville, TN
- Lebanon Center – 1703 W Main St. Lebanon, TN
- Mt. Juliet Village – 11207 Lebanon Rd. Mount Juliet, TN
- Providence Commons – 665 S Mount Juliet Rd. Mount Juliet, TN
- Madison Street Commons – 1771 Madison St. Clarksville, TN
- Shoppes at Peachers Mill – 1490 Tiny Town Rd. Clarksville, TN
- Parkway Town Centre – 661 President Pl. Smyrna, TN
- Harpeth Village – 2020 Fieldstone Pkwy. Franklin, TN
- McKays Mill Village Center – 1400 Liberty Pike Franklin, TN
- Franklin Marketplace – 1021 Riverside Dr. Franklin, TN
- Berry Farms Town Center – 5021 Hughes Crossing Blvd. Franklin, TN
- 182 Oakwood Commons – 4670 Lebanon Pike Hermitage, TN
- The Shoppes at Eagle Point – 1265 Interstate Dr. Cookeville, TN
- Mt. View Marketplace – 3532 Murfreesboro Pike Antioch, TN
- Market at Salem Cove – 2650 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN
- The Shops of Lee Village – 1640 Lee Victory Pkwy. Smyrna, TN
- Northgate Mall – 1600 N Jackson St. Tullahoma, TN
- Spring Hill Village – 4935 Main St. Spring Hill, TN
- Bowie Commons – 7014 City Center Way Fairview, TN
Customers can click here for an update on store hours.