Publix closing early due to winter weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Publix has announced stores will be closing early again Wednesday due to winter weather conditions.

Publix says stores will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, and reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18 as conditions allow. The time change affects the following Public stores in Middle Tennessee:

  • Bellevue Center – 7604 Highway 70 S. Nashville, TN
  • Nippers Corner – 15544 Old Hickory Blvd. Nashville, TN
  • Publix at Harpeth Village – 8028 Highway 100 Nashville, TN  
  • Hill Center at Belle Meade – 4324 Harding Pike Nashville, TN
  • Hill Center at Nashville West – 6614 Charlotte Pike Nashville, TN
  • The Crossings – 2324 Lebanon Pike Nashville, TN
  • Publix at Melrose – 2223 8th Ave. S. Nashville, TN  
  • Capitol View – 1010 Dr Martin L King Jr. Blvd. Nashville, TN  
  • Hill Center Greenwood – 1111 Gallatin Ave. Nashville, TN
  • Cool Springs Festival – 8105 Moores Ln. Brentwood, TN  
  • Marketplace at Maryland Farms – 101 Creekside Xing Brentwood, TN  
  • Concord Village – 10638 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN
  • Sango Square – 920 Hwy. 76 Clarksville, TN
  • Indian Lake Marketplace – 110 Indian Lake Blvd. Hendersonville, TN
  • Market at Victory Village – 4175 Franklin Rd. Murfreesboro, TN
  • Kensington Place Shopping Center – 1731 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN
  • Publix at North Murfreesboro – 3415 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN
  • Greensboro Village – 1483 Nashville Pike Gallatin, TN  
  • Caldwell Square – 460 Long Hollow Pike Goodlettsville, TN
  • Lebanon Center – 1703 W Main St. Lebanon, TN
  • Mt. Juliet Village – 11207 Lebanon Rd. Mount Juliet, TN
  • Providence Commons – 665 S Mount Juliet Rd. Mount Juliet, TN
  • Madison Street Commons – 1771 Madison St. Clarksville, TN
  • Shoppes at Peachers Mill – 1490 Tiny Town Rd. Clarksville, TN
  • Parkway Town Centre – 661 President Pl. Smyrna, TN
  • Harpeth Village – 2020 Fieldstone Pkwy. Franklin, TN
  • McKays Mill Village Center – 1400 Liberty Pike Franklin, TN
  • Franklin Marketplace – 1021 Riverside Dr. Franklin, TN
  • Berry Farms Town Center – 5021 Hughes Crossing Blvd. Franklin, TN
  • 182 Oakwood Commons – 4670 Lebanon Pike Hermitage, TN
  • The Shoppes at Eagle Point – 1265 Interstate Dr. Cookeville, TN
  • Mt. View Marketplace – 3532 Murfreesboro Pike Antioch, TN
  • Market at Salem Cove – 2650 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN
  • The Shops of Lee Village – 1640 Lee Victory Pkwy. Smyrna, TN
  • Northgate Mall – 1600 N Jackson St. Tullahoma, TN
  • Spring Hill Village – 4935 Main St. Spring Hill, TN
  • Bowie Commons – 7014 City Center Way Fairview, TN

Customers can click here for an update on store hours.

