Public invited to attend procession for slain LaVergne K-9

LaVERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for LaVergne police K-9 Sjaak, who was killed in the line of duty earlier this week.

Sjaak’s fellow officers will first gather at the Animal Medical Center at 234 River Rock Boulevard in Murfreesboro at noon to pay their respects.

At 1 p.m. Sjaak will be then escorted to Faithful Friends Pet Memorial Services at 2611 Eugenia Avenue in Nashville.

The public is invited to line the procession route in LaVergne as it travels along Murfreesboro Road.

MORE: Memorial set up in La Vergne for slain police K-9

“We are encouraging everyone to line up in support of Officer Darby and Sjaak,” said PIO Anne Smith. “The procession route will go through LaVergne along Murfreesboro Road to give Sjaak a final ride through the city that he’s served dutifully since 2014.”

“This is a difficult time for not only Officer Darby and his family, but for our entire department,” says Interim Police Chief Chip Davis. “Sjaak, and the other K9s, are a part of our family. We appreciate everyone who has taken time to reach out to our department in one way or another to offer their prayers and condolences.”

Sjaak is the first line-of-duty death for the LaVergne Police Department.

He suffered three gunshot wounds during an exchange of gunfire between Sjaak’s handler, Officer Justin Darby and another person.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said 39-year-old Javon Brice opened fire on Officer Darby’s patrol car along Murfreesboro Road just after noon Tuesday. A police chase began and there was an exchange of gunfire between the officer and Brice, according to investigators.

Brice was later found dead in his car at Rutherford Pointe Apartments after the chase, the TBI said. He had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

Darby discovered Sjaak had been shot three times. He underwent surgery Wednesday, but did not survive his injuries.

Sjaak will be buried with full honors. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.