GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – An ex-con with felony warrants out of Sumner and Wilson counties is now back behind bars.

Gallatin police arrested Danny Harris Sunday morning thanks to an anonymous tip from the public reporting a suspicious vehicle in a drive way.

The call to Sumner County ECC came in around 8:45 a.m. The caller reported that a man was unconscious behind the wheel of his Mercedes and the car was still running.

When officers arrived, they found the 28-year-old in the driver’s seat. The young officers did not recognize Harris, who is an ex-con with multiple warrants out of two counties.

The officers remained calm despite noticing that Harris had a firearm in his lap.

On body camera footage, you hear the officers wake the man and calmly get him to unlock the doors.

“Keep your hands up. I’m gonna take this gun off your lap, okay?” an officer was heard saying.

“And as they are talking to him, he begins to tell them a long list of lies,” Lt. Lamar Ballard of the Gallatin Police Department said.

The wanted man lied about who he was, giving a fake name and fake date of birth. He also lied about owning the gun.

“We come to find out he is an individual we have been dealing with for a couple of decades,” Ballard said.

The officer told Harris, “We just want to make sure you don’t have any warrants or anything like that okay?”

When asked why he was sitting with a pistol in his lap, Harris mumbled a bit, then said, “It was dark over here. I don’t know why I had it out.”

The officers asked him if he was going to hurt himself or someone else, to which he denied. Officers later found out that the 28-year-old was wanted in both Sumner and Wilson counties.

When officers searched the car, they found a loaded pistol, cocaine, marijuana as well as two electronic tablets and six cell phones.

“He has about 12 pages of criminal history, weapons charges to narcotics charges,” Ballard said, talking about the police department’s multiple run-ins with Harris.

Police credit the public seeing something and saying something for putting a wanted felon back behind bars.

As far as the firearm that the convicted felon is not allowed to have, police are still working on its history determining who owns it and whether it has been used in any crimes.

Police also confirm they are searching the 6 cell phones and electronics.

Harris is currently in the Sumner County Jail and is charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving on a Revoked License, two counts of Criminal Impersonation, Possession of Schedule II Resale (Cocaine), Possession of Schedule VI Resale, Violation of Probation (Burglary (two counts), Theft, Possession of a Firearm During Dangerous Felonies and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.

His bond is $220,000.