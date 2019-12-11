Psychologist responds to murder, suicide in Franklin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Licensed psychologist Dr. Daniel Goldstein says being a parent is extremely challenging.

And especially when mothers, in particular, do not have sufficient outlets to express vulnerability and frustrations, it can become violent.

On Tuesday night, a Franklin mother shot her 12-year-old son, before turning the gun on herself. Goldstein says that is a situation that he does not see often, especially with young children, rather than infants.

“There’s an expectation that women have to be mothers, and they have to do it very well. And if they are not doing it well or if their child isn’t behaving, that it’s a reflection on them,” Goldstein said.

Goldstein says societal pressure increases with women, especially with posing positively to the outside world.

“There’s shame in there as well and helplessness and so it feels like, and maybe even hopelessness, and that would be a big motivator for violence,” Goldstein said.

Goldstein says that mothers need to have outlets to express their emotions, especially around the holidays where family dynamics become increasingly challenging.

As Franklin students step off the school bus today, Goldstein recommends parents reassure their children that they are safe and loved at home.