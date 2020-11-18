‘Proves people are good’: Donations pour in to help single father of four in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — We often hear of the downside of social media, but for one Nashville family, there is truly an upside.

A father of four was forced to leave his home and job in Georgia to be the sole caregiver to his four children. He was struggling to make ends meet, until an Instagram post took off.

“It started here in Franklin, but it grew across the country – and even into Canada,” said Jenny Reimold.

Roshawn Pryor left behind his career as an athletic trainer in Georgia to move to Nashville to get sole custody of his four children.



“He’s a single father, working two jobs, raising 4 boys in a 2-bedroom apartment. He left behind his car and career,” said Reimold. “He’s just spinning his wheels trying to take care of his family.”

Reimold first found out about Pryor’s situation when a friend asked for help with Christmas presents and décor at his home. Reimold knew she could do more. She told his story on her Instagram account, and it took off from there.

“I think with all the negativity you see, it proves people are good. With all the donations in the community, about 750 people donated,” said Reimold.

Reimold’s initial goal of Christmas décor and $2,000 was reached quickly. In all, she raised more than $20,000. But the story doesn’t end there, a friend of Reimold’s wanted to help Pryor and his sons in another way- by giving him a car.

A friend said she knew Pryor could put the 2008 Pathfinder to better use than she could.



“It just makes you feel good,” said Reimold. “It makes you realize what’s important.”

The next step, Reimold said, is to help get his career back as an athletic trainer. “We are putting back together the pieces of the puzzle. We have the car. We have the funds. The next step is the career. We are hopeful someone will give him the opportunity to be the man and father he wants to be. He has a business management degree,” said Reimold.

“This can happen to anyone. You have a life transition, a divorce, an illness, a loss of a job, anything. Anyone could be in this position. It’s just a good reminder that great things can happen.”

People can still donate to Pryor’s fund by going to Reimold’s Instagram page here.

“When a parent is empowered, a family is empowered, and it all benefits these boys. That’s the important thing of this story is these boys are now benefitting from their father being able to pay off their bills, a vehicle, because the people in West Haven were rotating cars so he could get to work on time.”