Protests follow Metro officer’s plea deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — While the District Attorney was officially solidifying a three-year plea deal for former Metro Nashville officer Andrew Delke, there was a group of protesters outside rallying for the family of Daniel Hambrick.

Members of the NAACP and the People’s Plaza gathered outside the Birth Building, in an effort to protest the plea and instead see the case go to trial.

“This is unheard of,” said Joy Kimbrough, the Hambrick family attorney. “I have nothing to compare it to. Nothing. I’ve never heard of in a first-degree murder case where the family is not consulted, and the DA just decides on their own?”

Daniel Hambrick’s mother, Vicki, was visibly heartbroken and unable to control her emotions at some points. Her rage was felt and voiced by community leaders across the city.

“Every day, black men are serving eight and nine years for a little bit of drugs,” said Venita Lewis, member of the NAACP. “And you can take a black man’s life and get nothing for it?”

Vicki Hambrick said this is not the end of her fight in pursuing justice for her son. Details of those plans have not yet been released.