Protesters pull down, set on fire Washington D.C.’s only Confederate statue

(CNN) — Another confederate statue has been brought down – this time, in Washington D.C.

This was the scene Friday night as dozens of protesters pulled the statue of Confederate Army General Albert Pike off its pedestal and to the ground.

Moments later, it was set on fire.

The memorial in the Judiciary Square neighborhood of D.C. was the only confederate statue in the district.

The protest caught the attention of President Trump, who tweeted the d-c police were not doing their job, and called for the arrests of the demonstrators.

A similar scene played-out at the North Carolina state capitol, where demonstrators pulled down two statues Friday night.

The removals come on the Juneteenth holiday, celebrating the end of slavery in the United States.

They’re the latest confederate memorials to be removed or to become targets in several states in recent days.

