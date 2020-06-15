Protesters camping at the capitol attempt to enter statehouse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After three days of camping out at the state capitol, protesters attempted to get inside as session reconvened on Monday evening.

Protesters chanted “wade in the plaza” as they tried to get past a trooper gate on the capitol steps. Once those people were blocked by state troopers, they marched around to a different entryway.

A line of dozens of troopers blocked off protesters at that entrance to the capitol steps. One woman was taken away from the scene and issued a citation.

Dozens of protesters continued to chant, pray and ask troopers why they were not allowed to go inside the state house. A trooper responded to the crowd stating the capitol was closed due to COVID-19.

Lawmakers came out to address the crowd as well. The crowd asked to go inside the capitol, but were told only five people could go in.

The protesters, that have been camping on the Legislative Plaza since Friday, are demanding to speak with Governor Bill Lee or have the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust removed from the capitol.

Once one or both of those demands are met, the group says they will leave immediately.

