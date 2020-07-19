Protest scheduled to fight property tax increase in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A protest is scheduled in downtown Nashville on Sunday to fight the recent property tax increase.

The 34-percent increase caused a lot of stress for some property owners in Nashville.

Those organizing the Sunday protest are asking for a recall.

The group ‘No Tax for Nash’ has been asking residents to sign a petition to recall the vote for the tax hike.

Business and homeowners said the decision will cost them hundreds, if not thousand more each year.

The increase will not start until next year’s tax cycle, but Mayor John Cooper said it’s necessary to keep up with the growing city.

He stated Nashville was one of the lowest taxed cities in the country before the latest increase.

The protest will start at Nissan Stadium at 3 p.m.

