Prosecutors work to determine if co-defendant in Nashville musician’s murder helped in escape

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are investigating whether a suspect in the murder of a Nashville musician played a role in helping four teenagers, including another suspect in the same killing, escape from the Juvenile Detention Center in downtown Nashville over the weekend.

During a hearing Monday morning in the case involving the Feb. killing of musician Kyle Yorlets, Assistant District Attorney Lindsey Moreland stated there was an ongoing investigation into whether Diamond Lewis, one of the teens charged in Yorlet’s murder, helped with the escape.

Mitchie Gibson, an attorney for Lewis initially told News 2 that Lewis was involved in a fight at the juvenile detention facility at the time of the escape. Gibson later said Lewis told him Monday morning that she was not involved in the fight.

Metro police had said the four teens who escaped —16-year-old Decorrius Wright, 17-year-old Morris Marsh, 17-year-old Brandon Caruthers and 15-year-old Calvin Howse — were on a work detail Saturday night when their staff supervisor left them to address a fight at another location inside the jail.

Decorrius Wright (top left), Brandon Caruthers (top right), Calvin Howse (bottom left), Morris Marsh (bottom right) [Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department]

The teens reportedly managed to get onto an elevator and used staff protocols to ride to the ground floor, then went through a series of doors and exited the building. They were last seen running on South Second Street toward Jefferson Street.

The other escapees, Caruthers and Howse, have armed robbery and gun possession charges in their criminal history. Caruthers had been transferred to adult court on an Aug. 2018 armed robbery case from Apache Trail in South Nashville. Howse was last arrested Nov. 21 on Dickerson Pike on charges of auto theft and gun possession.

Wright, along with Diamond Lewis and three other juveniles, is accused of shooting and killing Kyle Yorlets on Torbett Street in Feb. Marsh is suspected of killing Charles Easley on Lemont Drive in April.

Diamond Lewis (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The four escapees should be considered dangerous, police advised. Anyone who sees them is asked to call 615-862-8600 immediately.

