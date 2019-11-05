Proposed ordinance places restrictions on smoking, vaping in front of Montgomery Co. facilities

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — This week a Montgomery County Commissioner introduced an ordinance in the November legislative session that places restrictions on smoking and vaping in front of county facilities.

The proposed ordinance from Commissioner David Harper would prohibit smoking or vaping within 25 feet of an entryway into a county building.

“We think it’s an important step forward. I typically am going to advocate for individual liberty, but in this case its impossible to ignore the health effects, and we think it’s proper to protect our citizens,” said Harper

In 2007, then Governor Phil Bredesen signed the Non-Smoker’s Protection Act into law.

Harper added, “It actually empowered the counties to set a distance in order to comply with that ruling. We have not, since the ruling, instituted a distance ruling.”

The ordinance would apply to the entrances of things like county courthouses, the library, and health department. Harper said the county’s public parks would not be impacted because they do not have an enclosed space.

County commissioners will vote on the proposal next Tuesday.