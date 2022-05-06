WILLIAMSON CO., Tenn. (WKRN) – A full house during Thursday night’s Board of Commissioners meeting in Nolensville as dozens of residents weighed-in on a massive development that would include a family resort.

Developers hope to transform a 277 acre farm on Clovercroft Road into a mixed-use development that will include single-family homes, townhouses, a lodge, cabins, restaurants, shops and more.

The Four Springs plan has been met with controversy as already established communities nearby fear a massive development will disturb their quality of life.

A very long line of speakers waited patiently to voice their concerns during the BOC meeting. The developer also had a chance to address the crowd.

In the end, Commissioners decided to send the proposal back to the Planning Commission with a list of their major concerns.

News 2 has reached out to the developers for a response to last night’s decision, and we have not heard back at this time.