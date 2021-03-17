Proposal to name section of I-440 for slain nurse Caitlyn Kaufman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A resolution has been approved to rename a portion of Interstate 440 in Nashville for 26-year-old Saint Thomas ICU nurse Caitlyn Kaufman.

Kaufman was shot and killed on the interstate as she drove to work at the hospital on Dec. 3,. 2020.

(Photo: WKRN)

(Courtesy: Butler County Community College)

Caitlyn Kaufman

(Photo: WKRN)



Caitlyn Kaufman

Caitlyn Kaufman

Caitlyn Kaufman

PHOTO: Clarion University

The resolution was approved by the Wilson County Commission this week and Mayor Randall Hutto said it will now be sent to the state legislature.

Investigators determined Kaufman was killed when at least six gunshots were fired into her SUV. The fatal shot entered her left shoulder and killed her within 15 seconds, according to the medical examiner. Authorities believe she died too quickly to attempt to call 911.

Three people have since been charged in connection with her death.

A reward of more than $65,000 was offered for information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of the person(s) responsible for Kaufman’s murder.

There are multiple ways you can donate to help the family of Kaufman.