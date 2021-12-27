WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid the area after a propane truck overturned near Bethesda Road.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

According to the sheriff’s office, the area of Bethesda Road and Bethesda Duplex is expected to be shut down for two to four hours.

Fire crews are on the scene working to secure the vehicle. Once they have safely done so, they will remove the truck from the area.