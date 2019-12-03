Project update: Amazon.com Services purchases land in Wilson Co.

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN)– The Wilson County property assessor tells News 2 that ‘Amazon.com Services LLC’ has purchased two properties in Mt. Juliet.

They are both on East Division Street.

One property is 60.07 acres and the other is 16.87.

We reported in October that the City Commission unanimously approved plans for a 3.6 million square foot facility to Golden Bear Gateway and East Division Street.

The commission met for hours and ultimately voted to pass plans for the large facility known under the code name, “Project Sam”.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce has previously told News 2 that the project would bring 1,200 jobs to the area.

None