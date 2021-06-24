New apartments now part of Antioch ‘Century Farms’ development

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The anticipation grows as progress becomes more evident on Century Farms in Antioch, a mixed-use development the city says it has needed for years.

The development is over 300 acres and will be along Interstate 24 in Antioch, where developer Oldacre McDonald, LLC plans to feature a wide variety of major retail, including a 280,000 square foot Tanger Outlet Mall, office, and living space, as well as entertainment.

News 2 learned hundreds of new apartments will be joining the Century Farm family.

“We’ve been a food and retail desert since the recession truthfully,’ said Antioch councilmember Joy Styles. “We are finally going to have our live, work, play environment we’ve been asking for for so long.”

The projects first tenant Community Health Systems recently opened a six-story office building with a couple thousand employees. Other recently completed projects in the development include HCA Healthcare’s new, free standing emergency department.

“We did not have a close access point for emergency care previously, so I’m tremendously excited,” Styles said.

Styles said just this week, it was announced restaurants Chipotle and First Watch were heading to the area as well. In addition, Styles said three new apartment buildings just opened.

The new apartments planned were purchased by Madison Capitol Group, LLC. They will develop 14 acres into more living space, with more than 250 units spanning nine buildings.

According to Styles, that portion of the project is going to be on the back of the property between Cane Ridge and Old Franklin Road.

There will be commercial space on the bottom and the apartments will be on top.

“It’s wonderful for us to finally be excited about having a congregation point again,” Styles said.