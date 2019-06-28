Program helps prepare active duty soldiers for civilian life

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nearly 500 veterans are ready for life after service thanks to one man’s dedication.

“Transition to Trade” is a program that helps men and women in uniform learn skills that will help them get a job after serving.

Jimmy Hiller partnered with Fort Campbell to put active soldiers through his tech school in preparation for discharge.

“It’s nice to have support for the transition, to civilian life after so long of being in,” said Christapher Evjen, a Transition to Trade graduate. “It’s amazing. I’m a lot more assured for my future, a lot more confident in being able to provide.”

In its three years in action, Transition to Trade has provided training for 497 active-duty soldiers before they move into a life outside of the military.