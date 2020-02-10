Professional meat cutters to face off in Nashville for $20K prize

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dozens of professional meat cutters from around the country will meet at Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center later this month to slice more than 4,000 pounds of meat in the hopes of being crowned Texas Roadhouse Meat Cutter of the Year.

According to event organizers, each participant receives 30 to 40 pounds of beef, consisting of one sirloin, one filet and one ribeye to cut. The meat cutters are judged on quality and the winner is the cutter who yields the most steaks, with the highest quality cut.

The competition begins the morning of Feb. 25 with two meat-cutting events that will narrow the field from 84 to 25 meat cutters. That afternoon, the top 25 meat cutters will face off in the final round, with 12 finalists later being announced.

Scores from all three rounds will be tallied to determine the winner, but their identity will not be revealed until the Texas Roadhouse Annual Conference held in April in Miami, Florida. The winner will receive a $20,000 grand prize and will be crowed Texas Roadhouse Meat Cutter of the Year.

Tuesday, February 25

9:00 am – 11:00 am Round 1

11:30 am – 1:00 pm Round 2

2:00 pm – 3:00 pm Final Round, Top 25 cutters compete

3:15 pm Announcement of 12 Finalists

For more information on the event, visit www.texasroadhouse.com