FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Huntsville, Alabama man is spending the night in the Franklin County Jail after a school resource officer at Sewanee Elementary School found drugs inside his delivery truck.

“The thank you and good jobs, they even said that SRO Josh Alexander deserved a medal,” Franklin County Sheriff Deputy Sgt. Samuel Davidson said.

According to deputies, Alexander was doing what he does every morning, greeting the students at Sewanee Elementary School. That’s when he smelled something coming from the produce delivery truck.

“A delivery truck came onto the property, which is not uncommon,” Sgt. Davidson said. But when the truck went past him, he smelled marijuana coming from the truck.

SRO Alexander asked the driver, identified as 35-year-old Christopher Duncan, if drugs were in the truck and the driver said yes. Inside was 7.6 ounces of a substance they believed was fentanyl, 9 ounces of marijuana, a loaded handgun and over $4,000 in cash.

Deputies believe he was delivering produce to disguise himself selling drugs. Before he delivered produce to Sewanee Elementary School, he had already stopped by Cowan Elementary and Huntland School. Authorities collected all the produce and threw it away.

Sgt. Davidson said this arrest shows the value to having SROs in every Franklin County School.

“Our sheriff, Sheriff Tim Fuller, understands the importance of school resource officers,” he said.

Sheriff Fuller was the first in the area to put a school resource officer in every school.

Duncan remains in the Franklin County Jail and faces multiple charges.