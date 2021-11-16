Procession honors La Vergne detective who died on duty

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A procession was held Tuesday morning for a La Vergne detective who died on duty.

Detective Sgt. Kevin Stolinksy passed away on Nov. 12 while on duty from what the La Vergne Police Department is describing as a ‘medical incident.”



(Photo: WKRN)

(Courtesy: La Vergne Police Department)

The community gathered to pay respects to the longtime department veteran outside the La Vergne Police Department all the way down Murfreesboro Road.

Stolinksy’s police vehicle sat stationery in front of the station draped with a blue line cloth, and his family led the procession that passed the police department and city hall.

Services to honor and celebrate the detective’s life will be held on Nov. 17 at LifePoint Church on Legacy Drive in Smyrna.

Instead of flowers, the family requested donations to be made to the Kevin Stolinksy Memorial Fund at any First Horizon Bank location. The La Vergne Police Department will also accept donations where all proceeds will go to charities that Stolinsky passionately supported.