Private prison firm drops efforts to keep Nashville contract

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A private prison company has abruptly dropped efforts to keep running a jail in Nashville. CoreCivic CEO Damon Hininger informed Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall in a letter Monday that the company will provide a 90-day transition plan for the Metro-Davidson County Detention Facility.

The company has spent nearly three decades running the facility, which houses state inmates. Last week, Nashville council members Freddie O’Connell and Emily Benedict introduced a proposal to drop the contract and have the sheriff’s office operating the jail starting in July 2022.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.