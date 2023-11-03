LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officers responded to the Lebanon airport Thursday morning to assist with a possible emergency landing for a private jet.

Lebanon police said they were called to the airport on Aviation Way around 11:30 a.m.

(Courtesy: Lebanon Police Department)

Authorities reported assistance was requested for a jet circling the airport with landing gear failure.

Crews responded to the airport and immediately began preparing for the possibility of an emergency landing. However, the landing gear finally deployed and the plane was able to safely land, according to police.

The Lebanon Police Department thanked its officers for their quick response and coordinated efforts.