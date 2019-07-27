Prince’s Hot Chicken Shack permanently closes original North Nashville location

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The iconic Prince’s Hot Chicken Shack on Ewing Drive is shutting its doors permanently.

“We were told it was just gonna be closed for two weeks and, of course now, it’s been almost eight months,” said owner Andre Prince.

Prince says structural damage forced her to make the tough decision.

In December, a driver crashed into the strip mall where the restaurant has been for more than 30 years.

“We were totally devastated and disappointed,” Prince said. “It’s very disappointing to us and of course to my customers who are asking when, where, and why every day.”

Prince says the Ewing Drive location opened in 1989.

“I remember going there when I was a teenager,” said Shelia Kakoro who lives in Nashville.

Die-hard fans and a few tourists have been turning to Prince’s second location on Nolensville Road.

“We’re traveling from Chicago,” said tourist Octavia Wormley.

“We thought we were going to the original location, found out they’re not reopening, so we came over here,” she said.

The owner says she plans to open another location in North Nashville but where the new location will be is still a mystery.

“I hope that they are able to work everything out and that they open another one soon because I think it’s gonna be good for the city,” Kakoro said.

Customers say location comes second to what really matters.

“As long as the food is good and it tastes the same, I don’t see what the difference is,” Wormley said.