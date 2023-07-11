NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s Amazon Prime Day and many people have spent the day ordering online.

Last year, more than 300 million items were purchased worldwide, and this year is expected to top that. All those purchases, though, mean deliveries to your doorstep and the threat of porch pirates.

The threat of porch pirates is apparent in Tennessee, with the Volunteer State ranked No. 11 on the list of worst states for package theft, according to FBI and Google data.

Every day, roughly 1.7 million packages are lost or stolen across the United States, according to security avenue security.org, but those figures increase following Prime Day. Policing porch pirating can help keep communities safe, according to Lt. Brandt Holt with the Cheatham County Sheriff Office Criminal Investigations Unit.

“It’s important for neighbors to be good neighbors, to watch out for their communities to make their community safe as well,” said Holt.

If you made purchases on this day of deals and are expecting deliveries, there are a few things you can do protect your packages including:

Installing security cameras

Leaving packages with your neighbor

Using a public locker

Electronically tracking your package so you can be at home when it arrives

In the last couple years, tougher laws have been put in place in the state to deter this kind of crime.

“The new law does state that the first offense is punishable based on the value of the stolen item. Even if the individual doesn’t know what items they’re stealing, if the victim determines that the amount can contribute to the punishable of the offense, a subsequent offense of a mail theft can be charged at least as a Class E felony,” said Holt.

If you are a victim of package theft, Amazon has a policy. The A-to-Z Guarantee is in place to protect customers who decide to buy through the company’s approved third-party sellers. Purchases of $2,500 and under are covered in the policy, but buyers will need to contact Amazon or visit their website for more details.