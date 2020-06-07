President Trump orders National Guard to leave D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRN) — President Trump gave the order to release The National Guard from D.C. on Sunday morning.
The President tweeted the following statement:
This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.
by: WKRN Web StaffPosted: / Updated:
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRN) — President Trump gave the order to release The National Guard from D.C. on Sunday morning.
The President tweeted the following statement:
This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.