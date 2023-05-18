NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Federal money has been approved and will be made available for Tennessee residents in certain counties to supplement recovery efforts in areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds and a tornado from early March.

FEMA announced the public assistance federal funding is available to the state, eligible local governments and certain nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities in dozens of counties across Tennessee, including those in West and Middle Tennessee.

The counties affected include: Benton, Bledsoe, Campbell, Carroll, Cheatham, Clay, Crockett, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson, Fentress, Gibson, Giles, Grundy, Hamilton, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lake, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meigs, Monroe, Montgomery, Moore, Obion, Perry, Pickett, Polk, Rhea, Robertson, Stewart, Sumner, Tipton, Wayne and White.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Andrew D. Friend has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.