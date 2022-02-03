NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Thursday, a dangerous weather event left hundreds without power, as ice coated roads, trees and power lines throughout Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

Law enforcement officials are worried those slick roads left behind from heavy rain throughout the day, could turn into ice.

“We are concerned about the ice. I do think we will have impacts here in Middle Tennessee,” said Sgt. Adam Grinder with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The severe weather is nothing the Tennessee Highway Patrol hasn’t dealt with. The department, along with several law enforcement offices, are preparing for the worst. Thursday night, departments across Middle Tennessee let employees know to be on standby just in case road conditions worsen.

“They can’t pre-treat, so we’re not going to be able to put salt down, or brine down. So, when it hits it’s just going to hit. If it sticks, it sticks,” explained Lt. Ken Miller with the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Department.

As rain dropped for most of Thursday, Ashland City, along with neighboring counties, turned their concern to potential flooding in certain areas. The possibility of puddles turning into black ice has caused law enforcement to send a warning out to drivers.

“You could be the best driver in the world, if you don’t have a good vehicle, you’re not going to get anywhere on ice and some token. You could be a great driver and a great vehicle, if it’s that wet ice, you’re going to slide. Doesn’t matter how good you are, how well prepared you think you are, it’s not going to work out very well,” said Lt. Miller.

The winter weather event came on the heels of previous snowy weather in January, as cities throughout Middle Tennessee were covered in snow. The snow event led to many car accidents and vehicles abandoned on local roadways.

“One of the things that we would like to put out to public right now, ahead of time, instead of last time, is that if you leave your car somewhere, let us know that you left it there, and when you plan on picking it up because some of those cars in the roadway are actually hampering our ability to clear the roads,” explained Lt. Miller.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol also increased their staff on standby through the night.

“Ice is a different animal than snow. Ice you don’t have any traction. Ice can sneak up on you. Once that rain starts freezing on the roadway, you already need to have an idea about being careful, because it can turn from being wet to a slippery to an ice-covered surface in an instant,” said Sgt. Grinder.

The department is focused on interstates and highways. Sgt. Grinder explained with more people traveling on busy roads, the possibility of an accident happening increases. He put emphasis on bridges and ramps, that tend to freeze first.

“Your interstates and your state routes have more traffic than the back roads, so we typically see more crashes and stranded motorists on those roadways. But of course, you’re going to have people who have crashed or slid off the ditch and become disabled on local streets, city streets and county routes as well. Our main focus is trying to keep the interstates clear and then the state routes,” said Sgt. Grinder.

Officials are urging drivers to stay home, if possible.