Preparations underway for New Year’s Eve celebration at Bicentennial Capitol Mall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville’s 11th annual “Music City Midnight” concert celebration will take place at the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in less than two weeks, with the city expecting a mere 200,000 attendees.
Crews started setting up last weekend, using a crane to build the stage that several artists will perform on, including Keith Urban, who will headline for a fourth year in a row with special guest Ashley McBryde.
Other performers include:
Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit; The Struts; Amanda Shires, Bren Joy; Kalie Shorr and the Fisk Jubilee Singers.
Gates at Bicentennial Mall will open at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31 with DJ Case Bloom providing entertainment before the Music Note is raised.
Nashville’s Music Note Drop at the stroke of midnight will be streamed live at visitmusiccity.com/newyearseve.
The city is spending a half-million dollars on security, money that comes from direct spending from tourists.
“It has become one of the world-class world-recognized New Year’s Eve event,” Butch Spyridon said, President/CEO at Nashville Convention & Visitors Corporation.
Butch told News 2 Friday, this year’s celebration will bring in around $23 million in visitor direct spending and between 20,000 to 25,000 hotel rooms will be booked for the event.
“We’re gonna throw the best party, they [New York City] can throw the best event and we will see who wins,” Spyridon said.
Last year’s Music City Midnight was the most successful New Year’s Eve event for Nashville with an all-time high $23 million in direct visitor spending over 2017’s $22.3 million. Attendance was approximately 175,000 to 200,000, a record attendance over 2015’s 150,000.
