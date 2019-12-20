Preparations underway for New Year’s Eve celebration at Bicentennial Capitol Mall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville’s 11th annual “Music City Midnight” concert celebration will take place at the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in less than two weeks, with the city expecting a mere 200,000 attendees.

Crews started setting up last weekend, using a crane to build the stage that several artists will perform on, including Keith Urban, who will headline for a fourth year in a row with special guest Ashley McBryde.

Other performers include:

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit; The Struts; Amanda Shires, Bren Joy; Kalie Shorr and the Fisk Jubilee Singers.

Gates at Bicentennial Mall will open at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31 with DJ Case Bloom providing entertainment before the Music Note is raised.

Nashville’s Music Note Drop at the stroke of midnight will be streamed live at visitmusiccity.com/newyearseve.

The city is spending a half-million dollars on security, money that comes from direct spending from tourists.

“It has become one of the world-class world-recognized New Year’s Eve event​,” Butch Spyridon said, President/CEO at Nashville Convention & Visitors Corporation.

Butch told News 2 Friday, this year’s celebration will bring in around $23 million in visitor direct spending and between 20,000 to 25,000 hotel rooms will be booked for the event.

“We’re gonna throw the best party, they [New York City] can throw the best event and we will see who wins​,” Spyridon said.

Last year’s Music City Midnight was the most successful New Year’s Eve event for Nashville with an all-time high $23 million in direct visitor spending over 2017’s $22.3 million. Attendance was approximately 175,000 to 200,000, a record attendance over 2015’s 150,000.

Music City’s biggest celebration is free and open to the public. Join News 2 for Music City New Year’s Eve Live!

We will have live coverage from all over downtown beginning at 11:10 p.m. (immediately after the ball drop in New York) all the way through 12:30 a.m and of course, we will be bringing viewers the famous note drop live at midnight.