Preparations underway at BNA for potential ice storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville International Airport is watching the weather system closely, ready to enact their winter weather protocol if need be.

Kym Gerlock, the Director of Communications at BNA, says the airport is monitoring conditions closely and constantly, ready for planes both coming to and flying from Music City.

“Our operations team is very experienced and we actually go through drills and exercises to prepare for such an incident,” Gerlock said.

They’re also prepared for any planes that need to divert to Nashville due to inclement weather.

The airport says they are even looking ahead to the weekend when sub-freezing temperatures come into play.

“There’s actually an agent that is applied to the pavement that keeps the ice from sticking to the runways and provide safe flying conditions,” Gerlock said. “Always wise to check with your airline on flight status; that’s something that can be impacted, but sometimes it is not because we do manage safe conditions here at the airport and certainly flying is not going to be happening if there is something that would prevent that.”

The airlines have their own winter weather protocols as well, like de-icing planes. Though de-icing takes time, it’s extremely important, according to pilots.

“An aircraft on the ground that is covered in snow, ice or morning frost will need to be de-iced because the contamination will reduce the airflow over the wing and lift will be reduced. An aircraft in the air has anti-icing on the wings and engines and can use hot air to melt it, and the airflow does the rest,” Nashville airline pilot Zac McCarter said.