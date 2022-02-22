NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hannah Lee Fowler, wife of Sam Hunt, has filed for divorce due to “irreconcilable differences” with the country singer.

Fowler, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, claims Hunt is guilty of “inappropriate marital conduct” and “adultery,” according to court documents filed in Williamson County on February 18.

Fowler is requesting alimony, “both pendente lite and permanent,” from Hunt, and to have primary custody of their unborn child. She is also requesting child support for the couple’s child who is expected to be born in May.

Sam Hunt’s 2014 debut album, Montevallo, was named after Fowler’s hometown which is located near Birmingham, Alabama where Hunt played football for the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

The couple got engaged in January 2017 and were married a few months later in April.