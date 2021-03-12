Prayers pour in for Nashville officer, family

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Prayers poured in for Metro Nashville Police officer Josh Baker Friday morning as soon as news broke that he was shot.

The shooting happened just after 9:30 a.m. during a traffic stop outside of the business at the intersection with Ewing Drive.

Metro police spokesman Don Aaron said Officer Baker was struck in his torso and in critical condition and that 31-year-old Nika Nicole Holbert was killed in the shootout. Fellow officers escorting Baker’s transport to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where men and women in blue continued showing up, lining the entrance of the hospital in support.

All though we couldn’t hear the conversations as officer Baker’s family arrived you, could certainly feel the emotion.

His parents; Danny and Connie Baker out of Joelton were escorted in an unmarked police vehicle. His mom was seen hugging officers as they arrived.

Baker’s wife Amanda-Murphy Baker was escorted in an unmarked car as well. She was seen holding her head in disbelief, before a female officer led her inside the hospital with her arm around her waist. Then there was an emotional moment as we witnessed many of the officers huddle in prayer, holding hands and embracing one another.

Serving the community is in the Baker family’s blood, but a call like this is difficult for anyone to prepare for. Officer Baker’s father is a retired Metro Nashville police officer. He was once a commander of the East Precinct and in prior years a captain in the department. Officer Baker’s mother Connie works at an elementary school.

Tonight his parents, wife and children are leaning on prayers from fellow officers, the community and from their church family.

The Metro Police Department asked for continued prayers from the community as officer Baker recovers from surgery. At last check, Officer Baker was stable after surgery.