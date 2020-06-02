Prayer vigil planned for Tuesday evening at Nashville’s Historic Courthouse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cleanup continues in downtown Nashville after peaceful protests turned violent last weekend and multiple businesses and Nashville’s Historic Courthouse were damaged.

Crews began cleaning up the damage at the courthouse Monday after every window on the first floor was shattered as rioters started fires and painted profane graffiti.

A second person was arrested Monday in connection with vandalism at the courthouse, 23-year-old Tondrique Fitzgerald. He was charged with aggravated rioting and felony vandalism after he allegedly pulled a granite civil rights plaque from the courthouse wall, smashed it into pieces, which he used to break courthouse windows.

The major damage to the front offices primarily affected the mayor’s office as well as transportation and finance departments. Right now, there is no price tag set for how much the damage will cost Nashville’s government.

A curfew was enforced for Nashville for a third day in a row and Mayor John Cooper said he will evaluate the need for additional curfews on a daily basis.

Metro police Chief Steve Anderson said more arrests could be coming.

“Our investigation into this has not stopped. There are many others. We’ve received a significant number of tips from Crime Stoppers concerning persons who essentially betrayed the protestors who wanted to exercise their freedom to voice their concerns and instead resorted to criminal acts,” explained Chief Anderson.

Photo of an office damaged at the Metro Courthouse Building during the previous night’s protests Sunday May 31, 2020.

Photograph of pieces of a shattered plaque honoring the 4,000 non-violent demonstrators who marched to the Metro Courthouse after Councilman Zephaniah Alexander Looby ’s home was bombed during the Civil Rights Movement. The plaque was shattered and used to break the windows of the Metro Courthouse during the previous night’s protests Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Brandon Marshall, left, with the Mayor’s Office and Sgt. West piece together part of a shattered plaque honoring the 4,000 non-violent demonstrators who marched to the Metro Courthouse after Councilman Zephaniah Alexander Looby ’s home was bombed during the Civil Rights Movement. The plaque was shattered and used to break the windows of the Metro Courthouse during the previous night’s protests Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Mayor John Cooper holds a piece of a shattered plaque honoring the 4,000 non-violent demonstrators who marched to the Metro Courthouse after Councilman Zephaniah Alexander Looby ’s home was bombed during the Civil Rights Movement. The plaque was shattered and used to break the windows of the Metro Courthouse during the previous night’s protests Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Carpet damaged from the sprinkler system used to extinguish a fire is removed from the Metro Courthouse Building following the previous night’s protests Sunday May 31, 2020.

Photo showing a room damaged at the Metro Courthouse Building from the previous night’s protests Sunday May 31, 2020.

A damaged room is secured at the Metro Courthouse Building Sunday May 31, 2020.

Mary Jo Wiggins, Deputy Finance Director with Metro, helps clean up after the Metro Courthouse Building was damaged during the previous night’s protests Sunday May 31, 2020.

After a peaceful protest in the Legislative Plaza on Saturday turned into a riot in downtown Nashville.

City leaders are preparing for additional rallies or protests this week.

“I also want to thank all the Nashvillians who came downtown to peacefully protest and make their voices heard. More than 90% by estimate were peaceful and there to demonstrate their concerns and they should have the right to do that without a criminal element infiltrating their ranks,” said Chief Anderson.

Mayor Cooper will join community faith leaders for a prayer vigil in front of the courthouse Tuesday at 6 p.m., just before the scheduled Metro Council meeting.

