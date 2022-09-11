NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sunday marked day 15 of the search for Steve Keel from Dover, a hunter who went missing while on a hunting trip in Alaska.

“For him to disappear, as good of an outdoorsman as he is, was shocking. And for him to be gone this long is bewildering, it’s just a huge mystery,” Steve’s wife Liz Keel said. “Where he was headed was a simple chore, to go seven-tenths of a mile, pick up a backpack with meat in it and come back and to their campsite so they could pack up and head out.”

Sunday evening, the Women’s Coalition for Community Advocacy held a prayer service for Steve’s safe return. In the meantime, four Stewart County men remain in Alaska searching for Steve.

“I just feel like it’s another extension of how this community has come together to support the search for Steve and to support myself and our family. So, our prayers are just going to coalesce into one place,” Liz said.

Liz is leaning on prayer and faith to get her through until she’s reunited with her husband.

“I just want to say how grateful I am to our community and this team that went up there and their families that allowed them to go. I say until they tell me something different I’m going to be hopeful.”

Members of the Women’s Coalition say more people are needed to assist with the search in Alaska. Liz is also asking for help from anyone who has access to search dogs.