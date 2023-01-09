SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) — The family of a Robertson County teen in critical condition is asking for prayers.

Cheyanne Walters, 17, slipped into a creek near a low-level dam Sunday afternoon and her 16-year-old friend jumped in to try and save her.

The call came in around 1:45 p.m. Sunday by the greenway near the Robertson County Fairgrounds.

“We got two teenage girls in the water at the old dam by the fairgrounds. One looks to be cautious, one is floating,” a 911 call revealed.

It was then a race to rescue the two teens after what Captain Michelle Morris with Robertson County EMS called a “freak accident.”

“The girls were on this little lower part and she was trying to get the ball and the trash that’s still floating in the water there out, when she slipped and fell in and the other girl jumped in and was trying to, you know, help her friend,” she explained.

Cheyanne was caught under the dam’s waterfall reportedly for several minutes. Her 16-year-old friend jumped in to try and pull her to the bank, but according to the Robertson County EMS Director, Cheyanne lost consciousness and slipped away again. Captain Morris was one of the first responders on the scene.

“The child didn’t have any pulse or wasn’t breathing. We worked on her in the back of the ambulance for a few minutes and the crew who was working on her got a pulse back,” she told News 2, saying she was then taken to TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center in Springfield and ultimately flown to Centennial Children’s Hospital in Nashville.

Several heroes are being praised for their help in the water rescue. Captain Morris says a husband and wife called 911 and used their dog leash to pull the 16-year-old girl from the water. She added there was also an off-duty police officer who saw the commotion from the bridge overhead and stopped to help rescue Cheyanne as the Springfield Fire Department arrived at the scene.

“There are still good people that are willing to, you know, not just pass by and say, ‘I don’t want to be involved or anything,’” said Capt. Morris.

Monday, Cheyanne’s uncle stopped by the water along the greenway to say a prayer. It was an eerie sight for her loved one as the ball that ultimately landed Cheyanne in the hospital still bounced in the water.

“They don’t realize how dangerous it is down here until ya get down here and hear the water, you can hear it,” said her uncle.

Cheyanne’s parents say that she is improving, but she still has a long road ahead. They have set up a GoFundMe to help with the financial burden.