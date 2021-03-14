Powerball player in Lawrence County wins $100,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Powerball player in Lawrence County won $100,000 Saturday night.

According to a release from Tennessee Lottery, the winner matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000.

Because the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 2, the prize doubled.

The winning ticket was purchased at Bonnertown Convenience Store, 1134 Rabbit Trail Rd in Five Points.

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.