Powerball player in Lawrence County wins $100,000

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A file photo of a Power Ball card. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Powerball player in Lawrence County won $100,000 Saturday night.

According to a release from Tennessee Lottery, the winner matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000.

Because the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 2, the prize doubled.

The winning ticket was purchased at Bonnertown Convenience Store, 1134 Rabbit Trail Rd in Five Points.

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories