NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The hardest hit areas in Tuesday night‘s ice storm were north and west of Nashville where some 6,900 customers lost power in Sumner, Robertson, Cheatham, Montgomery and Stewart counties.

Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (CEMC) supplies the power to those counties. The good news is the power was restored to their customers by Wednesday morning.

Tuesday outages around 10:30 PM (Courtesy: CEMC)

“The largest of the outages throughout the evening primarily was caused by trees falling over our powerlines”, explained Seth Roberts, Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation Member Services Manager. “But we also had a vehicle accident. There was a car that ended up hitting one of our utility poles, and we ultimately had to replace that pole”.

That crash affected mostly Robertson County where a total of 4,862 outages occurred from 4:30 p.m. to 12 p.m., but neighboring Sumner County was hit pretty hard, as well.

In Cheatham County, a large tree took down some powerlines along Sams Creek Road. About 630 customers were without power during the peak there, with 840 outages overall.

Tree over power line in Cheatham County (Courtesy: WKRN)

Farther to the northwest in places like Henry County, power poles came down from fallen trees in downtown Paris on College Street and in the Depot area from the storm Monday night. Roads were still ice covered in northwest Middle Tennessee Wednesday morning.

(Courtesy: City of Paris)

But things could have been a lot worse. We’ve seen bigger ice storms before.

“This one, being able to get everyone back on, I know for someone experiencing an outage it may not feel like it was very quick,” Roberts said. “But really, for this one, it could have been a lot worse.”