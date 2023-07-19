NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Power outages are being reported throughout Middle Tennessee as a second round of strong storms move through the area.

The majority of the outages are being reported in Henry County, and as of 5 a.m., more than 49% of the county remained without power. Paris Board of Utilities said the high winds and rain that moved through left nearly 11,000 people in the dark.

However, by 6:30 A.M., the Paris Board of Utilities Outage Map showed that only 4,800 customers were without power.

Nashville Electric Service reported nearly 8,000 people were without power after storms moved out the area on Tuesday.

The largest outages, near Nashville International Airport, affected 3,310 NES customers, said the electric company. On Wednesday, as of 6 A.M., only 972 NES customers remained without power.

Duck River Electric reported a total of 9 outages at 5 A.M. that is affecting more than 350 customers.

Cumberland County Electric said 46 customers are currently without power, with the majority of the outages being reported in Sumner County. As of 6:30 A.M., only 13 customers remained without power.

On Wednesday, at approximately 6:45 A.M., Dickson Electric said a total of 11 outages has left more than 1,000 customers in the dark.

News 2 will continue to update this story as power outages continue to be reported and restored.