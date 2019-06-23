Power outages persist across Middle Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thousands of people across Middle Tennessee are still without power days after strong storms knocked it out.

In Nashville, repair crews with Nashville Electric Service have been working around the clock to restore power. At the peak of outages, 48,000 customers were in the dark. As of Sunday morning, 3,000 customers were waiting for their lights to be turned back on. NES released a statement explaining several broken poles and downed power lines were slowing the restoration process.

In Dickson County, a dozen crews were out Sunday morning dealing with what’s described as “the worst damage.” In a Facebook post, DES wrote, “We have fewer outages, but we are dealing with the worst damage that should take the longest. We will work as quickly as possible to make repairs safely.” Outages peaked at 11,000 in DES’ service area.

Power was nearly restored in Clarksville before a second round of storms Saturday caused more outages. As of Sunday morning, 660 outages were reported by CDE Lightband customers.

Thousands of Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation customers are waiting for their power to be restored. In a Facebook post Sunday morning, CEMC posted, “Crews continue to encounter fallen trees, downed power lines and broken poles. It is hard, slow work but we will get all the lights back on.”

Meriwether Lewis Electric Corporation was able to restore power by Saturday evening.